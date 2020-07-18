By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently in Bengaluru, a lady on the street asked my husband Rajendra and me, “When’s your next concert? I attend all your concerts and love them a lot.” We said, “Please pray for it! It will happen soon.” The lady walked away saying, “Please dance, please perform, where else can people like me go?” Her eyes were gleaming with hope. For people like her, attending concerts was a way to experience joy. By such enjoyment, she like many others, can do their duties peacefully.

Born and raised in Bengaluru, we have a special feeling for this city. We have both grown up attending the best of concerts by great artistes. As performers presenting classical art in creative ways, we have experienced how Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan audiences have greatly encouraged our art. The city embraces both old and new warmly. It has always uplifted the energy of artistes from all genres.

But for Covid, our dear Bengaluru would have proudly showcased some 800 stage concerts in the last few months involving more than 6,000 artistes including musicians, dancers, actors, sound and light technicians, make up artists, and costume makers. Tens of thousands of art lovers would have enjoyed it. Art is a great catalyst for joy and wellness. It is hope for the world. We say this with conviction as we see how children, teenagers, working professionals, homemakers, and so forth invariably feel good about pursuing art; it beats the pressures of life.

Bengaluru needs to re-energise, re-vamp, and re-present arts to the world in a refreshing way. Solution: We need to recognise art and artists as significant contributors to the well-being of a society. Art schools must be allowed to open. These institutions have a limited number of students per class compared to regular schools.

Theatres can also be open for concerts with limited audiences. Cafés can hold dialogues between artists and art lovers over a cup of coffee. We could also look at cross-cultural workshops. Artists during lockdown have become more creative so special festivals featuring new collaborations can be organised.It’s time to bring the beauty of arts back to Bengaluru. (The writer is the founder and artistic director of Abhinava Dance Company)