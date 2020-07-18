STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporators, doctors, must be part of booth-level panels: Bengaluru in-charge

He said that Bengaluru earlier topped the list in early contact training, but now it is lagging.

Barricades placed at a sealed area in Ulsoor, Bengaluru, on Friday | pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health officials, doctors, corporators and retired government officials should be part of booth-level Covid-19 committees to identify and help patients and citizens, said L K Ateeq, in charge of forming such committees in the city. Speaking to volunteers, citizens and officials through video-conferencing on Friday as part of the BBMP ward committee training, he said that these committees are essential to tackle cases at ward and booth levels. They should hold meetings every Monday to take stock of the situation, revise contingency plans, decide the weekly course of action, inform the government of requirements and present progress reports.

He said that Bengaluru earlier topped the list in early contact training, but now it is lagging. It is the job of booth-level committees to trace contacts and handle Covid19 patients. It is about time such committees were set up, he added.These committees work similarly to election booths, and the city has 8,154 such booths. “The committees should create a database of all citizens within their jurisdiction and keep copies of people’s health cards. They should not just know how many senior citizens or people with comorbities live in the booths, but also who they are. They should keep track of all those who are ill, especially with complaints of cold and fever,” he said.

“They should visit them and if need be, take them to fever clinics for testing. Committee members should distribute their contact numbers among citizens, who can contact them in case of an emergency,” he added.Committees should have members from different age groups and sections of society so that every citizen can be reached out to. They should work towards setting up a Covid Care Centre in each ward. A weekly, if not daily, update of the health status should be given to him, the BBMP Commissioner and war room, Ateeq said.Every ward will have a dedicated ambulance and a primary health centre, ward and booth-level helpline numbers and a list of fever clinics. The information pamphlets will be distributed to all, he added.

