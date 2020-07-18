‘Covid-19 can spread during eye surgery’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study by city-based researchers has found that laser surgery on the eyes performed to correct near or far-sightedness can pose a fair degree of risk of Covid-19 infection spreading to those performing the surgery. They have urged adequate precaution when these procedures resume, which have been restricted now due to the raging pandemic.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) collaborated with eye specialists from Narayana Nethrayalaya to investigate aerosol generation during the surgery, more commonly known as LASIK surgery, to correct myopia (short-sight) or hypermetropia (far-sight).The researchers found that as the oscillating blade cut through to the stroma, some droplets were generated. “We identified the size of the droplets, and also calculated the speed and distance they travel,” says Saptarshi Basu, professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IISc, and co-author of two papers published in the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

These droplets were found to be large in size (over 90 micrometers) and therefore likely to settle down fast, reducing the risk that they will become aerosolised. Aerosols generated during surgeries and out-patient procedures can be risky to healthcare workers. Nose, mouth and eyes are understood to be sources of Covid-19 spread. And because the droplets from the eyes were found to travel up to 1.8 m in a simulated surgery setting, the study urges doctors to take adequate precautions.