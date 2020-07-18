STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deal with all violators, including politicians, sternly: Karnataka HC

Throwing caution to the wind, a protest rally was held by KPCC chief D K Shivakumar on June 29, the petitioner said. 

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday took serious exception to politicians violating lockdown norms and directed the State government to deal sternly with all violators regardless of how influential they may be.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna also directed the State to submit a response by July 24 and file a summary report on the action taken under the Disaster Management Act and SOP issued by the State and Central governments. 

“We hope and trust that all Disaster Management Authorities will function under the Disaster Management Act,” the bench said.  The bench was hearing pleas filed by activist Geetha Misra and by Letzkit Foundation, who drew the court’s attention to a wedding organised by former minister P T Parameshwar Naik in Ballari on June 15, during which attendees, including Health Minister B Sriramulu, were seen violating lockdown norms.  The petitioners submitted photographs showing numerous violations and the presence of political leaders. Throwing caution to the wind, a protest rally was held by KPCC chief D K Shivakumar on June 29, the petitioner said. 

Clarify stance on use of Aarogya Setu app: Bench
Bengaluru: The high court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL filed by Anivar A Aravind, a city resident, challenging the norm that government employees and those who visit public offices must download the Aarogya Setu app compulsorily. Based on the petition, the court also asked the BMRCL to respond whether using the app should be made compulsory for passengers travelling in Metro, once the service resumes.  

