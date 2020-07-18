STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fight Covid with sound strategy, ramp up facilities, Congress MLAs to govt

Suggest increase in random testing, curbs on travel, coordination among ministers

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continues to surge, especially in Bengaluru, opposition Congress legislators have expressed concern over the situation getting out of hand, and suggested that the government take urgent measures to ramp up facilities before the situation worsens. “It is not criticism, as a system we have failed,” said former Health Minister KR Ramesh Kumar, expressing anguish over patients not getting treatment, and some private hospitals charging exorbitant rates.

According to him, facilities must be created at the ward level by utilizing all available resources, including private establishments, to conduct tests extensively. He called for stern action, including registering criminal cases against private hospitals, if they charge exorbitantly for treating Covid patients. “If need be, suspend other programmes that can wait, divert resources to fight the pandemic,” he said.

Former Home Minister and MLA from Bengaluru Ramalinga Reddy said testing needs to be increased as the number of people infected could be much higher than that reported. Reddy said the government must enforce the lockdown more strictly, and create Covid Care Centres and treatment facilities on the outskirts of the city. “Looks like we have reached the stage of community spread in Bengaluru, it’s time to do more random tests and also create facilities to cope with the situation,” he added. 

Reddy’s former cabinet colleague and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government committed a big mistake by allowing people to travel all over the state from Bengaluru, at a time when the numbers in the capital were increasing. The government, he said, must restrict inter-district travel to contain the spread of the virus. “They must ramp up testing, increase the number of beds with high-flow oxygen supply, ICU and ventilators. Covid Care Centres must also have beds with oxygen supply, as with the number of positive cases increasing, patients may not get beds in hospitals,” he said.

Urgent measures are needed to ensure that no one, be it Covid patients or others requiring hospitalisation, has to suffer, he said, referring to instances of people dying without getting treatment. Better coordination among ministers and a well-coordinated approach is required at this point in time, and not each minister working independently, which unfortunately seems to be the approach now, he added.

“In public life, politics and parliamentary democracy, there is nothing like power, it is only responsibility. If I think I’ve got power, then I am committing treachery on my people. I should have the humility to say I will discharge my responsibility with utmost sincerity,” Ramesh Kumar added.The week-long lockdown in force in Bengaluru needs to be enforced strictly, said former minister and MLA Eshwar Khandre.

