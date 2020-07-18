Fun with family

Vidya Iyengar By

BENGALURU : Going for a concert, and participating in karaoke nights was just a way of life until the pandemic changed all of this overnight. Worst hit are artistes, who have been re-inventing themselves from day one to adapt to the new normal. One such family is of KJ Abhishek Nagarkar, and his father – veteran television actor Anand Nagarkar – who started online karaoke sessions when the lockdown began. On Sunday, they will hit their 100th show. Other family members, including Abhishek’s mother Sunila Nagarkar (theatre artiste) and wife Preethi Nagarkar (a professional tattoo artiste), are also a part of ‘Karaoke evenings with the Nagarkars’.

“With the lockdown, we suddenly found ourselves with a lot of time on hand. When restaurants and bars shut, so did karaoke jockeying. With serials going off air, my dad too has been out of work. In addition, him being a senior means it’s harder to find roles,” says Abhishek. But the sessions which are held between 7pm-8.30pm have not only helped them cope with various situations but has also given them a new direction. “It just started out with Preethi suggesting that we go live and sing. Now, we find that even if we are delayed by five minutes in starting, we have people asking where we are.

So, in a way that is gratifying,” says Abhishek, whose family sings songs ranging from Sandalwood numbers to those by Johnny Cash and Arijit Singh. “Kannada, Tamil, English and Hindi are what we’re performing in right now, and it’s all clean so that any age group can enjoy it,” he says. The 100th episode (between 4.30pm- 8pm) will also see performances by other family members, including Hindustani classical vocalist Samarth Nagarkar.

Right now going live on Facebook (KaraokeNMore), they find that to be the best platform. “We did try to make it interactive, besides the comments, but the feed quality dropped. So we’re sticking to this but taking feedback by holding polls to understand likes and dislikes. It is quite different from an offline show where it’s much easier to gauge the reaction of the audience through their emotions, but we’re figuring out ways to work around it,” he says, pointing out that they have viewers from other parts of India, Australia and America.

While they have been doing this every day in the last couple of months, the frequency might reduce to twice or thrice a week, a call they are yet to take. “From what we understand, the scene for artistes isn’t going to open up until at least December. And even after things reopen, I don’t know whether I’d be comfortable going and picking up a mic used by someone else. At this point, we have to figure out different ways to showcase our art, and this is just the beginning,” he says, adding that with the show’s

rising popularity, a digital tip jar has also seen contributions, boosting the morale of the artistes.