HAL sets up 160-bed Covid Care Centre, hands it over to Palike

BENGALURU: Sensing the urgency to control Covid-19, HAL has converted its Ghatage Convention Centre on Old Airport Road into a Covid Care Centre (CCC) and handed it over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday. The facility that has 160 beds with other supporting infrastructure like toilets, bathrooms, etc. was created in 16 days, said HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan. Initially, the facility will be used to treat asymptomatic Covid-positive patients, said Alok Verma, HAL Director for human resources.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Ch Venkateswara Rao, GM (Corporate Social Responsibility), HAL, and R Venkatachalapathy, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone, BBMP, in the presence of senior government and HAL officials. Assigning doctors and paramedical staff and running of the facility will be BBMP’s responsibility. The company has distributed PPE, masks, besides supporting migrant labourers by providing them food and shelter.