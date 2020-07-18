STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mayor, BBMP commissioner want lockdown till month-end

Two top city corporation heads have said the lockdown should continue till the end of the month.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

With transport services temporarily suspended, BMTC buses parked at Yeshwanthpur Bus Depot on Friday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two top city corporation heads have said the lockdown should continue till the end of the month. The duo has expressed the view that with the rising number of cases, they need more time to be better prepared.Mayor M Goutham Kumar and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar asserted that their views and suggestions to the government were personal, and based on what they were seeing on the ground. It was up to the government to take the final decision. 
The Commissioner told The New Indian Express that there was a need to extend the lockdown by another week. The lockdown ends on July 22, and another week of closure will help break the chain and get more facilities on the ground, he said. 

The Mayor said that while visiting some areas on Friday, he did not see norms being followed —  citizens were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, and were seen rushing around in crowded places. This being the case, an extension of the lockdown is required to be better prepared for the spike in cases. He added that the final decision has been taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, but it was his opinion that there should be a stricter lockdown. 

Another senior BBMP official said: “This is not the first time we had suggested to the government to have a long strict lockdown. We had said it when discussions had started on the issue of lockdown, however they said they will look into it and announced a lockdown only till July 22.”The Chief Minister was not keen on their demand, and is said to have brushed aside the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp