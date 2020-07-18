Mayor, BBMP commissioner want lockdown till month-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two top city corporation heads have said the lockdown should continue till the end of the month. The duo has expressed the view that with the rising number of cases, they need more time to be better prepared.Mayor M Goutham Kumar and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar asserted that their views and suggestions to the government were personal, and based on what they were seeing on the ground. It was up to the government to take the final decision.

The Commissioner told The New Indian Express that there was a need to extend the lockdown by another week. The lockdown ends on July 22, and another week of closure will help break the chain and get more facilities on the ground, he said.

The Mayor said that while visiting some areas on Friday, he did not see norms being followed — citizens were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, and were seen rushing around in crowded places. This being the case, an extension of the lockdown is required to be better prepared for the spike in cases. He added that the final decision has been taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, but it was his opinion that there should be a stricter lockdown.

Another senior BBMP official said: “This is not the first time we had suggested to the government to have a long strict lockdown. We had said it when discussions had started on the issue of lockdown, however they said they will look into it and announced a lockdown only till July 22.”The Chief Minister was not keen on their demand, and is said to have brushed aside the issue.