Shorter business hours take toll on APMC Yard 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Permission to operate essential services between 5 am and noon during the current lockdown is hitting the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard in Yeshwanthpur hard. Groceries and vegetables from across the country come to 1,980 shops in South India’s largest wholesale market and are sold to retailers in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.The Yeshwanthpur market, which is already reeling from supply disruptions caused by the previous lockdown that lasted nearly three months, could take a further hit if current restrictions continue, said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, chairman of the APMC Committee of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The current morning timings do not suit yard working timings at all. Incoming business continues to be 100% but outgoing business is only around 25%. Business hours need to be between 10 am and 3 pm or 4 pm to suit us,” he said.Bangalore Wholesale Foodgrains and Pulses Merchants Association president Sanjay Bhasin said, “We used to open at 10.30am, but advanced it to around 8am due to the lockdown this week. But this is too early as workers who carry out loading and unloading cannot reach by 5 am as they live far away from here.”

A truck delivers goods to more than one shop. “It takes an hour or two at each place. So a truck cannot complete even unloading in half a day. This has forced them to increase transportation costs this week. Retailers who buy from us also face similar problems,” he said.“Labourers, traders, retailers, all of us are impacted by it. The government needs to consider extending the closing hours by some time,” Bhasin added.