STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shorter business hours take toll on APMC Yard 

Already reeling from supply disruptions due to the previous lockdown,the market could take a further hit if the current restrictions continue 

Published: 18th July 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Shops near the APMC Yard in Yeshwanthpur remain shut on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Permission to operate essential services between 5 am and noon during the current lockdown is hitting the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard in Yeshwanthpur hard. Groceries and vegetables from across the country come to 1,980 shops in South India’s largest wholesale market and are sold to retailers in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.The Yeshwanthpur market, which is already reeling from supply disruptions caused by the previous lockdown that lasted nearly three months, could take a further hit if current restrictions continue, said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, chairman of the APMC Committee of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The current morning timings do not suit yard working timings at all. Incoming business continues to be 100% but outgoing business is only around 25%. Business hours need to be between 10 am and 3 pm or 4 pm to suit us,” he said.Bangalore Wholesale Foodgrains and Pulses Merchants Association president Sanjay Bhasin said, “We used to open at 10.30am, but advanced it to around 8am due to the lockdown this week. But this is too early as workers who carry out loading and unloading cannot reach by 5 am as they live far away from here.”

A truck delivers goods to more than one shop. “It takes an hour or two at each place. So a truck cannot complete even unloading in half a day. This has forced them to increase transportation costs this week. Retailers who buy from us also face similar problems,” he said.“Labourers, traders, retailers, all of us are impacted by it. The government needs to consider extending the closing hours by some time,” Bhasin added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp