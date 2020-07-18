Vanivilas welcomes 100th baby during pandemic

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 2.03 am on Friday, a 25-year-old woman delivered a baby boy who weighed a healthy 3.45kg. For staff at the state-run Vanivilas Hospital, this baby is a little more special than others as his mother is the 100th Covid-positive woman they have safely seen through childbirth.“She came to our hospital at 11 pm on Thursday, after we had already delivered four babies. But after we reached our 100th delivery, there was satisfaction and happiness among all the staff,” Anitha GS, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology (OBG) at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) told The New Indian Express.

Since May 9, around 350 Covid-positive pregnant women have been admitted to the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) at Victoria Hospital, adjacent to Vanivilas Hospital premises, while non-Covid deliveries continue at Vanivilas.Dr Smitha Segu, TECC Nodal Officer who coordinates staff and logistics, said, “Doctors, anaesthetists, technicians, nurses and interns have all worked continuously, with support from the Covid task force committee of Victoria Hospital.”

“Even without Covid, delivering babies is difficult. But now, with everyone having to wear PPE, it gets more difficult. But reaching 100 deliveries is a victory,” said Dr Geetha Shivamurthy, Medical Superintendent of Vanivilas Hospital.That victory however, was tinged with some tragedy. Doctors found that two of the 100 women had lost their babies before they could be born. In just a week ending July 17, they performed 47 deliveries. “This shows Covid cases have been increasing. Every day is a huge victory for us,” Dr. Anitha says.

Covid-positive women from all over the State come to the hospital for delivery and are anxious. “They are stressed out as they are Covid-positive and fear their babies might contract it too. Lastly, they have no family to support them. We are their support system. We hold counselling sessions for them every day. Usually, when a woman delivers, the whole family is present and everyone is happy. But that’s not the case now, because the woman has to be in the Covid ward,” she said.