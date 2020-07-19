STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A Miyawaki forest takes root on Banaswadi railway station premises

The heart of the city has just got some much-needed lung space: a Miyawaki inside the premises of Banaswadi railway station.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Miyawaki forestry concept has just been adopted by Banaswadi railway station. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heart of the city has just got some much-needed lung space: a Miyawaki inside the premises of Banaswadi railway station. This makes it the third such unit in the Bengaluru Railway Division to adopt this unique Japanese style of forestry. A total of 2,300 saplings were planted from July 5 to July 13 here, said a senior railway official.

“There was no expenditure incurred by the Railways as an NGO ‘Say Trees’ planted them all. The group which is passionate about spreading greenery in the country arranged funds,” the official said.
Apart from the health benefits such a huge number of trees would bring about to those around, it would be aesthetically appealing once the saplings grow and take on the contours of a mini forest, he added. “This kind of greenery is much needed in the heart of Bengaluru which has been choked by pollution,” he felt.

The NGO would maintain the trees for a few years as the initial years are extremely important, he said.
Explaining the concept behind Miyawaki, a source said, “This is a very simple idea of raising different species of trees together in a small area. Trees raised in such proximity grow ten times faster and are 30 times denser than those planted in the regular fashion.” There is hardly any distance between them and they draw their food for growth from the same source below.

The Diesel Loco Shed at Krishnarajapuram embraced this eco-friendly concept in 2017 while the Disaster Management Railway Institute at Hejjala adopted it in 2019, he added. Named after a famous 91-year-old living Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the concept has caught the fancy of the environmentally conscious section in India in the last five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Miyawaki
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp