No extension of COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru: BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad

Published: 19th July 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 09:19 PM

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad addresses a meeting

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad addresses a meeting (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: There was no question of extending the ongoing week-long lockdown here set to end on July 22, newly appointed commissioner of the city civic body N Manjunatha Prasad said on Sunday, amid speculations it may be continued for another fortnight in view of rising cases.

The government has imposed complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts among a few others since 8 pm of July 14 till 5 am on July 22.

"The Chief Minister has made it clear that the lockdown will not be extended for any reason, after Tuesday there will not be any lockdown. We will follow the government's orders. There is no question of lockdown," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told reporters here.

His clarification comes as speculations were rife that the lockdown may be extended for 15 days, despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's statement to the contrary.

Yediyurappa had on Friday said the lockdown was not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and made it clear that there was no proposal before the government to extend it.

Prasad took over as the commissioner of the city civic body on Saturday evening.

His predecessor B H Anil Kumar, along with city Mayor M Goutham Kumar, however, had favored extension of lockdown.

Ahead of the Chief Minister's statement, they had said that in their personal opinion lockdown for 15 days would be good, as that much time is required to break the chain.

As of July 18 evening, cumulatively 59,652 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,240 deaths and 21,775 discharges.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 29,621 infections.

Out of 4,537 fresh cases reported on Saturday in the state, the district alone accounted for 2,125.

