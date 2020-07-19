STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Nurses plan protest to demand hike in stipend

A senior nurse from BMCRI said, “We had asked for an increase in stipend last month, but it hasn’t happened so far.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at government general hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset that their demands, including an increase in stipend, have not been met, nurses, who are on the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19, plan to protest by wearing black bands/badges from next week. The nurses, who are working under the Medical Education Department, alleged that Minister Dr K Sudhakar had recently increased stipends for resident doctors, surgeons and even post-graduate students, but it wasn’t done for nurses though the Bangalore Medical College Research Institute(BMCRI) Nurses Association had been raising the demand for some time now.

A senior nurse from BMCRI said, “We had asked for an increase in stipend last month, but it hasn’t happened so far. Many nurses have tested positive. All of us are at a high risk, but we are not getting paid well. We need a 50 pc hike in our salaries. We will wear black badges or bands and stage a protest. We wouldn’t stop working, but we will continue the protest till our demands are met.” The nurses also pointed out that they have no social security scheme.

“If anything happens to us while on duty, our families don’t get any benefits. We are also asking for cashless treatment, wherein private hospitals treat us and the government directly pays. Right now, we have to pay up and later claim refund, which takes six months to a year,” said a nurse.  They also claimed that they are not covered by the Karnataka Government Insurance Department whereas nurses under the Health Department are covered. “This apart, we want the New Pension Scheme to benefit us too,” said another nurse. Their other demands include a one-month paid holiday and incentives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nurses COVID 19 stipend
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp