RWAs told to fill forms on setting up Covid Care Centres

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing in the city, the BBMP has released a set of forms which resident welfare associations (RWAs) have to fill up and start work on setting up Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in their localities.

Earlier this week, during a meeting with the BBMP and the Health and Family Welfare commissioners, the RWAs were told to identify suitable spaces at the community-level to create mini community-based CCCs. However, the response has been poor so far and only the residents of Bommasandra came forward with a proposal to set up a centre.

“To ensure that the process is hassle-free, we explained to the RWAs about the SOPs at the last meeting. Their involvement is vital now to handle asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients,” outgoing commissioner B H Anil Kumar told TNSE.

The RWAs and apartment complexes have been told to identify places like community halls, choultries, vacant apartments and even create some in the neighbourhood, if need be. The health and BBMP commissioners had said that citizens must involve the concerned agencies while creating such spaces and seek their approval before housing any patients. Some of the information they need to mention in the forms includes area in square feet, number of beds and number of toilets among others.