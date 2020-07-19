Take a virtual tour of BDA sites on sale

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, you will be able to view any Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site you plan to purchase sitting at home. The e-mapping technology incorporated in its website has ensured that BDA sites that will be auctioned in future are geo-tagged, said an official release.

“As they are geo-tagged, the sites that are up for auction can be accessed by the public by clicking on the site number they are interested in buying. The sites will be visible to the public on Google Maps with details like the layout and the dimensions,” the release said.

The technology will make its debut for the batch of 308 sites which are to be e-auctioned on Monday.

Due to the ongoing lockdown, many potential buyers are finding it extremely difficult to assess these sites on the spot before buying any property, the release added. The geo-tagged site list is published on the BDA website and people in any part of the world can access the info, the release said, adding that the BDA plans to adopt this system henceforth.