308 corner sites spread across Bengaluru on e-auction today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 308 corner sites spread across the city are set to be e-auctioned on Monday (July 20), marking the second phase of sale of these coveted sites. The live bidding will begin at 11 am.

Sites will be auctioned in the following areas: Banashankari VI Stage: 1st Block, 4th Block and 11th Block; Sir M Visveswaraiah Layout: 2nd Block, 3rd Block, 4th Block, 5th Block, 6th Block, 7th Block and 9th Block; Further Extension of Sir M Visveswariah Layout 8th Block; Banashankari VI Stage: 6th Block, 9th Block and 10th Block; Further Extension of Anjanapura Layout: 9th Block and 11th Block; Further Extension of Anjanapura 5th Block G; Anjanapura Township Layout: 2nd Block, 5th Block and 8th Block.

The initial bid price for the sites ranges between Rs 39,000 per sqmt (Sir M Visveswaraiah Layout 2nd Block and 4th Block) and Rs 58,370 per sqmt (Banashankari VIth Stage, 11th Block). The auction will take place on the portal: https://eproc.karnataka.gov.in.

Among the terms and conditions, is a deposit of Rs 4 lakh which is refundable; if one is successful in the bid, 25 per cent of the site cost needs to be remitted within 72 hours after deduction of the initial deposit, and 75 per cent to be paid within 45 days after receiving the allotment letter from BDA. Five minutes of delta time will be given after the last bid is placed, a notification said. All details related to the sites can be obtained from: bdabengaluru.org.

The last date of closing of the auction ranges on a specific date between August 6 and 12 for the sites, with 6 pm being the deadline for all sites. The closure date is being staggered for the sites, following the server’s collapse due to overload in the final 20 minutes on the last day, during the first round of auction of 195 sites on July 7. It had to be extended to three days after that.