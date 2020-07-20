Acing a different ball game 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How does one deal with the dullness and paranoia that has emerged due to the pandemic? Well, tennis player Adil Kalyanpur resorts to rap, and not just to amuse himself but to spread awareness too. The Bengaluru-based sportsperson has released his second rap song, Mask on, which speaks about the importance of wearing a mask.

Hailing from a family of doctors, Kalyanpur says discussions around the rise in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases is a normal fixture at home. “This spike in infections is alarming. And it’s scary to see so many people not taking any precautions. I wanted to channelise this concern the right way,” says Kalyanpur, who goes by his artist pseudonym A-Kal.

The 20-year-old, who wrote the song in three hours, adds, “I did make my parents, who are doctors, go through the lyrics for a fact check. I didn’t want to give out any wrong information.” Though writing and producing the song wasn’t difficult, Kalyanpur, a former Junior Wimbeldon player and former member of the Indian Junior Davis Cup team, states that he also wanted the video to closely visualise the lyrics. Around 80 per cent of the song has been shot in his garden and inside his house, while the rest of the shots were taken when the lockdown was relaxed, with precautions in place.

Tennis and rapping might make strange bedfellows, but this budding rapper says his love for this art form started after he watched the movie, Gully Boy. “Since then, whenever I wasn’t playing tennis, I used to scribble down my thoughts but never considered it good enough. During this lockdown, when I started feeling low, I came out with my first rap, Captivity of Negativity, which was about my tennis journey. It was quite liked by many,” says Kalyanpur, adding that this gave him the confidence to launch his second single.

Kalyanpur is currently preparing for the Davis Cup scheduled to be held next year. “All my tournaments for this year have been cancelled. I was returning from a tournament in Tanzania and had transit in Dubai when the lockdown was declared. Since then I have been at home,” he says. Kalyanpur has been playing tennis at an international level for 8-9 years and did his initial training at Rafa Nadal academy in Mallorca, Spain. While he now spends most of his time practising at home, he misses the thrill of the court. “Once the pandemic is over, I will head to Germany, since I have a base there. My current focus is to be in the top 800 worldwide to ensure I make it to Davis Cup,” he says.