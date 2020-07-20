Bengaluru Development Authority officials exempted from Covid duty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following requests, the state government has exempted Bengaluru Development Authority officials from Covid duty. This was because of numerous “pressing tasks” being carried out by the agency, said BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev.

In a release on Sunday, Mahadev lashed out at those who questioned the agency’s move to seek exemption. “BDA officials are given the responsibility of selling and registering corner sites which will not happen on its own. It is trying hard to resolve the long-pending Arkavati Layout site allotment issue, and the allotment of land to farmers,” he said.

BDA is working on regularisation of unauthorised constructions on its land as per the recent ordinance which, in itself, is a huge task, he said. “The agency is completing the acquisition of lands for Peripheral Ring Road. The government is keen on beginning the work on priority.” The BDA is also preparing a plan for complete computerisation of its functioning. “A digital register of all its properties to put an end to misuse, infra work on NPKL Layout and revision of Master Plan 2031 are other tasks officials are busy with,” he added.