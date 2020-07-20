Bengaluru MP D K Suresh cremates COVID-19 victim to create awareness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when fear and misinformation about those who die of Covid-19 has caused scuffles and protests in Karnataka, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh gave an elderly man who died of the virus a respectful final adieu.

Armed with personal protective kits, Suresh joined designated health department workers in performing the last rites of 73-year-old Narasimha Shetty of Kanakapura on Sunday. His initiative, the MP said, was aimed at dispelling misinformation about the spread of the virus from the deceased that is leading to many funerals being stalled across the State. Suresh’s gesture was much appreciated by netizens.

“There is no harm to anyone because of people who die of Covid-19. A lot of misinformation has been peddled in this regard and because of that there have been instances of people disallowing burials or cremations, protesting and stalling last rites. This isn’t our culture,” he said adding that he hopes his initiative will create awareness among people. The lone Congress MP from Karnataka was seen offering prayers, lighting incense sticks and garlanding the mortal remains of the deceased before lighting the funeral pyre.