Universities in Bengaluru in a fix on UGC's September 30 exam deadline

Universities with affiliated colleges in the city are in a fix on how to meet the September 30 deadline set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on conducting semester-end exams.

Published: 20th July 2020 03:54 AM

Exams

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Universities with affiliated colleges in the city are in a fix on how to meet the September 30 deadline set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on conducting semester-end exams. Exams are a necessity, they agree, but conducting them with face-to-face classes remains a hurdle. 

For Bangalore University, which has 296 affiliated colleges, the challenge is two-fold. Besides holding exams for all students, it is almost impossible to conduct face-to-face classes on campus as the hostel buildings at Jnana Bharathi campus are being used by the BBMP as a Covid Care Centre. “We are still thinking about how to go about it,” said BU Vice-Chancellor  K R Venugopal. 

“Without exams, students will be at a disadvantage on the global level. The situation in Bengaluru is not conducive yet. It is ideal to wait a little longer instead of hurriedly holding exams,” he added. Bengaluru North University, which has 240 affiliated colleges, tentatively plans to conduct three weeks of face-to-face classes by mid-August, if things go back to normal, followed by exams in September-end, said Vice-Chancellor T D Kemparaju.

Autonomous colleges have their own calendar of events. Mount Carmel College will conduct online semester-end exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students. It has also made it clear that students can take the exams later as well. Students across the city have expressed their own apprehensions. “We are tested on subjects that were introduced to us 10 months ago, with a five-month gap between classes and exams,” said a student from a private college.

BU invites applications for BA LLB 

Bangalore University (BU) has invited applications for a five-year BA LLB (Honours) degree course at the University Law College, Jnana Bharathi, for academic year 2020-21. Candidates are required to fill the application form online on www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in or www.ulcbangalore.com. These applications need to be downloaded and submitted to ‘The Principal, University Law College, Jnana Bharathi Campus, Bangalore University, Bengaluru -560 056’ on or before July 31, along with self-attested copies of relevant documents.

