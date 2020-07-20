STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

What if you could watch 20 plays in 30 minutes? One minute online theatre festival coming soon

The event is themed around ‘unusual relationships’, and the organisers are looking for actors to portray more than the usual pairs of spouses or siblings.

Published: 20th July 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  What if we told you that you could watch 20 plays in 30 minutes? Yes, you heard that right. Two city-based theatre groups are coming together to organise a 60-second online theatre festival. Called ‘Kuchh Aur’, the festival calls for two actors to enact a play, complete with a beginning, middle and end, all taking place in just a minute.

“Think of it like the T-20 of theatre,” says Anita Mithra, founder of The Tortilla Entertainment Company, which will collaborate with Urban Chauppal for this festival. “You get to hear so many stories in one evening. And if you don’t like the story, the next one is just seconds away,” adds Mithra, who is also a theatre person. 

The event is themed around ‘unusual relationships’, and the organisers are looking for actors to portray more than the usual pairs of spouses or siblings. “The story could show the equation between someone and their vegetable vendor or it could present a new facet to the relationship between a pet and his owner,” explains Mithra. Every participant is sent a demo video to help them understand that the final submission has to be a one-shot scene, without cuts or edits.

“Though they are recording it on video, it is still a play, so movement should be like it’s on stage,” adds Mithra, who has also run the Bengaluru leg of the Australian 10-minute theatre festival. She has also worked with a five-minute format earlier. While challenging creativity was one aspect of the festival, the other was to give a platform to plays in regional languages. While Hindi and English plays are popular, the team hopes to give a push to other languages as well.

“Even if someone is comfortable in English, we urge them to take part in their regional languages, even if it is by just including a few lines in it. A blend of languages always gives a different perspective,” says Vandana Dugar, a founding member of Urban Chauppal. Agrees Mithra, who adds that the format can help both beginners and advanced practitioners. “Sometimes we’re so used to taking our time with a buildup. But here, you have to pack a punch in a more creative manner,” she says. Registrations are on till July-end. Videos of top submissions will be posted on social media in August. For details, email kuchhaur.event@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Tortilla Entertainment Company One minute theatre festival
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp