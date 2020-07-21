STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Denied treatment, woman delivers stillborn in auto

A 22-year-old woman, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was forced to deliver in an auto in front of KC General Hospital, after a number of hospitals denied treatment.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was forced to deliver in an auto in front of KC General Hospital, after a number of hospitals denied treatment. She went into labour and delivered a stillborn baby on Monday morning. The family said they had visited many hospitals through the night and finally reached KC General Hospital at 3am, and here too, was turned away. They went to other hospitals, but returned to KC General around 8.30 am. By then, the woman had delivered the baby in the auto.

Former CM Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to highlight the case and asked CM BS Yediyurappa to take stern action against the hospitals.“A pregnant woman who was experiencing labour pain was denied treatment by many hospitals in Bengaluru. She lost her newborn baby after delivering in an auto rickshaw @CMofKarnataka, I urge you to take action against all the hospitals that denied treatment.... More non covid patients are dying in Karnataka due to denial of treatment by hospitals. Cancel the licenses of all hospitals that deny treatments. Just a mere warning will not move hospitals,” he tweeted.

However, medical superintendent BR Venkateshaiah denied the allegations and said, ‘The patient came with pain at 3 am, she was screened and it was found that there was no foetal heartbeat. But the family did not want to listen, and went to other hospitals. She did not receive treatment and came back to our hospital at 8.30 am, but by then she had delivered. The baby was dead in the womb for 3-4 days, and doctors delivered the baby completely, it was a macerated foetus. We have been checking on the patient and she is 
doing well now.”TNIE tried contacting the patient and her family, but they were unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp