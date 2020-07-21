Hospitals not ready to part with beds, finds special team

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The special committee formed by the state government, comprising IAS and IPS officers, to look into reservation of beds in private hospitals, found finances to be the major issue at corporate institutions. It also found lapses in the BBMP’s newly-launched online bed allocation system.A committee member, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “I am not impressed with the online bed allocation system launched by BBMP. It seems to be a futile exercise and has not served any purpose so far. The ground reality is different. It won’t work as private hospitals are not keen on giving out complete information. The data uploaded has many anomalies.”

Soon after it was constituted, officials visited private hospitals in the city to check if they have reserved 50% of their beds for Covid patients, as ordered by the State. Many hospitals are not doing this, and the officials are interacting with doctors, staffers, managements and patients to understand the reality.

Some committee members have informed the government that private hospitals are keen on maintaining their profits even during the pandemic. “Corporate hospitals do not want to reserve 50% of beds, treat patients for free or at government fixed rates as it will affect their balance sheet, and show a drop in ‘sales’. They forget that they were set up with government aid and this is the best time to return it. We tried to explain that they can levy normal charges on the remaining 50% beds, but hospital authorities are not keen,” said another official.

Hospitals claim that the government has to clear pending dues of around Rs 19-20 lakh, so until this is done, they will not open any reservations, another official said. “I spent most of my day talking to hospital managements and convincing them that the government will clear their dues. But the hospitals claimed that they don’t trust the government and unless their dues were cleared, they will not reserve beds,” the official informed.

“Since these hospitals have been set up with the help of corporators, MLAs, MPs, IAS and IPS officials, they are keeping some beds reserved for them and their family members and aides, in case of emergency. Some other hospitals have shortage of beds and staffers. In one case, a receptionist told the patient to bring her own attendant.” The officials said the government will crack the whip in a day or two, and hospitals will have to fall in line.