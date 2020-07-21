IIM-Bangalore gets new director

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan took charge as director of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore on Monday. His appointment comes following the superannuation of G Ragh-uram, a press statement from IIMB said. Prior to this, Krishnan had served as director of IIM-Indore. “It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India’s best management institution, IIM-Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of engaged digital learning through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and the research capabilities of the IIMB faculty to achieve its vision.Dr Devi Shetty, chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, said, “We are delighted to have Prof Rishikesha Krishnan as IIMB’s director.

As a well-regarded faculty member of IIMB and a proven administrator during his term as director of IIM-Indore, Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIMB is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology.”Raghuram congratulated his successor, and said he is certain that the institution will benefit from Krishnan’s administrative and people skills.