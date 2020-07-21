STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Irate ASHA workers to continue stir

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have now completed their 10-day strike and are continuing their protest across the state.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Asha workers

Photo | Vinod Kumar T

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have now completed their 10-day strike and are continuing their protest across the state. They have demanded a fixed salary of Rs 12,000 per month, and had given authorities time till  July 15 to accept their pleas. They also threatened mass resignations if their demands aren’t met.“Though a 10-day notice was provided from June 30, nothing has been initiated from the government. Now, as the strike enters its eleventh day, and with no response from the government, the movement is only going to be more aggressive,” said D Nagalakshmi, State Secretary of ASHA Workers Union in Karnataka.

Somashekar Yadgiri, president of the Union, said that as promised by the state government, the Rs 3,000 one-time package has not yet been received. “There are no proper PPE kits. Three ASHA workers have died already and several are under home quarantine. This is pure negligence by the state government,” he said.Currently, they get a fixed incentive of Rs 4,000 from the state and Rs 2,000 from the Centre — Rs 6,000 in total.

Dr Prabhudeva Gowda, program officer-in-charge of ASHA workers said, “Around 60% of the workers are already earning performance-based incentives of Rs 4,000, while 20% are earning Rs 5,000, along with the fixed 6,000. Only 10 % of them have not taken up any additional work and hence earn the fixed incentive of Rs 6,000,” he told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asha workers
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp