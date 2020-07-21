STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Love notes to the Valley

Beauty of Kashmir, its history and culture, the home which her family had to flee in 1990... City-based singer Aabha Hanjura’s latest single is an ode to her roots

Published: 21st July 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Bharath Kashyap, Aabha Hanjura and Abdul Rashid

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sufi folk artiste Aabha Hanjura’s latest single, Nundbane, speaks of the beauty of Kashmir, her home which her family had to flee in 1990. Drawing inspiration from the folklores of the region, the single is the fifth in her upcoming six-track album, Sound of Kashmir. While her previous single, Hukus Bukus, portrayed childhood nostalgia, spiritual philosophy and the works of Kashmiri saint and mystic poet Lal Ded, Nundbane is her modern touch to the words of yesteryear poet Mahmud Gami.

“This song pays an ode to love, and when you think of Kashmir, a similar feeling arises. A lot of the folklore in the Valley revolves around love and out of the long list of works by poets, Nundbane has been a favourite. While the melodic content speaks to me, the visual metaphors drawn by Mahmud Gami are beautiful and I wanted to add my touch to it,” says the 31-year-old Bengaluru-based musician. Hanjura, a former media professional, revived her passion for music seven years ago, after she visited her house in Srinagar.

Retaining the words of the poet, Hanjura’s version showcases a dense instrument arrangement with traditional Kashmiri instruments like rabab, tumbaknaer (goblet drum) and santoor, topped off by guitar and drum parts. “I aim to put the listener into a space which showcases the coming together of rustic folk elements with a modern and contemporary touch. I want the listener to feel the soul of the song but to also experience the fresh elements,” she says. 

Ask her if her songwriting heavily borrows inspiration from the Valley’s history and culture, and she joyfully agrees. “I have always emphasised that in terms of songwriting, Kashmir has been my muse, specifically in this album. Even when I write in Hindi, my Kashmiri roots seep into my music. I am very inspired by the history, culture and musical richness, all of which I have tried to showcase in the upcoming album,” says Hanjura.

While the ongoing pandemic has brought its own set of challenges, the singer-songwriter looks to release the complete album in the near future. “While this album has been in the pipeline for a while now, there is more material which I had recorded prior to the lockdown which will drop very soon. Although the pandemic has put a halt to my live performances, the rest of my music will continue,” she concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp