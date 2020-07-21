STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rapid Antigen Test not enough, doctors prescribe RT-PCR too

Symptomatic patients should not rely only on first test, awareness necessary   

Published: 21st July 2020 03:19 AM

Families of patients interact with a doctor at Victoria Hospital | pandarinath b

By Iffath Fathima
BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure early detection of suspected Covid patients, the state introduced Rapid Antigen Testing kits, but this appears to have backfired. Patients who test negative are not going ahead with an RT-PCR test for a confirmation, even if they have Covid symptoms. In a recent case, a 51-year-old had symptoms of cough and breathing problems for about five days. The patient’s breathing problem increased, and he was taken to a private hospital in HBR Layout, where the family opted for Rapid Antigen Test, since it gives quick results. The test result came negative, after which the patient was taken home.

A family member of the patient said, “We did a Rapid Antigen Test costing Rs 900 on Saturday. The results came in half-an-hour and we took my uncle home. We were not told to do a RT-PCR test. Next day, his condition deteriorated and he died.”Vijay Grover, a volunteer with NGO Mercy Mission, which has been helping find hospitals for patients in distress, said, “Though the patient had symptoms of Covid, an RT-PCR was not carried out. It has been clearly stated that if the report is negative, but if the patient is symptomatic, the RT-PCR test should be done.

When the family got a negative report, they took the patient home. Only when his oxygen levels dropped to 45, the patient was taken to several hospitals where beds were full. Finally, we got one private hospital but by then, the patient had died. However, the family did not get a test done on the deceased either, but this could have been a Covid case. This testing kit is cheaper than RT-PCR, so many opt for it.”

Grover disclosed that he reached out to Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, and stated that awareness should be raised that symptomatic patients should not rely only on the Rapid Antigen Test. “The minister said that they will carry out awareness on this,” he said. 

In another case, a patient’s relative pointed out, “We did a Rapid Antigen Test for my uncle who had Covid symptoms, but the result came negative. The test is not accurate. When his condition deteriorated, we got him admitted to hospital. An RT-PCR test was done, and the results came positive.” However, nodal officer for Covid-19 testing in the state, Dr CN Manjunath, who is also director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research said, “There can be various causes of breathlessness. However, if the symptoms are there, an RT-PCR test must be performed. It costs around Rs 450, however, private hospitals are charging more.”

