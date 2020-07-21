The power of one

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to support projects resonating with the country’s culture, heritage and art, Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation has geared up to support actor Anjana Chandak’s series of five one-hour long performances on the Panchakanyas – Ahalya, Draupadi, Kunti, Tara and Mandodari. Chandak, who specialises in performing monodramas, will showcase a live screening of Draupadi on July 25.

This is her second performance from the series, which features the female characters of the Ramayana and Mahabharata. She had previously performed the first monodrama in this series, titled Aaj bi Mandodari in October 2019.

“There are five ingredients prescribed for worship, corresponding to the five senses in the human body -- taste, smell, sight, touch and hearing. It is also believed that nature manifests itself into five form – earth, water, fire, wind and sky. Each kanya is born of one of these elements, and these five elements of nature form the essence of their characters,” says the actor.

While her second performance, Draupadi, premiered in the city in March, this is an effort to showcase the work to a larger audience. It will be screened online on July 25, 6 pm. Registration can be done on Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation’s social media page.