After cop’s warning, Twitter user deactivates account

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Twitter user deactivated his account after he was questioned by the police on Tuesday, for tweeting about a news report claiming that 97% Covid-19 patients on ventilator support in Victoria Hospital do not survive.Subrajit Behera on Monday tweeted about a news report, to which Rao responded, saying, “We will locate you to seek more information from your ‘news source’, if found to be untrue please be ready to face consequences of putting this tweet, if true, government will take action against concerned.”

He also said that he had ordered the City Crime Branch (CCB) to locate the person and take action.

DCP Crime Kuldeep Kumar Jain told TNIE that Behera had been traced and called in for questioning, and had provided the source of information. “The inquiry is on. DCP South has been asked to write to Victoria Hospital to verify the news,” he said.

Several publications have reported that many Covid patients on ventilator in Victoria Hospital have died. The New Indian Express reported on Monday that, according to doctors, the link was superficial. They explained that the patients who died had a range of comorbidities that affected survival.

Police commissioner Rao told The New Indian Express, “Even if the facts are true, should we indulge in fear-mongering? We are trying to put courage into people. I never said I will be booking a criminal case, but let the investigation take its course.”DCP South Rohini Sepat said that she is yet to receive any communication from the CCB on the investigation. CCB in-charge and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil was unavailable for comment.