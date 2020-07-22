STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beauty in chaos 

Artist Nilanjan Guha’s latest works show the city as it gets swathed in silence amidst lockdown, while retaining its spirit and optimism

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Empty roads, zero traffic and clear blue skies... It may remind many of the charm of old Bengaluru, but the lockdown views make street painters like Nilanjan Guha miss the “chaos that give the city its soul”. Bringing this sense of longing on the canvas is Guha’s new series of paintings, called ‘Those Classic Days’. The series is a collection of six paintings which show the city in shades of black and white, giving them a nostalgic touch. “When we go through an album to check out the old times, the photos are mostly in black and white. So I painted the city in those classic colours,” says Guha, who made all the paintings during the lockdown. 

Conspicuous amid the greys is a burst of colour too, which, according to Guha, depicts the optimism that things will get better. “It also emphasises the fact that the scene is based on real-time Bengaluru. Our autos are unique in the whole world. It does not matter which economic status you come from, everyone would surely identify the green and yellow of the city auto-rickshaw,” says Guha, whose favourite places for doing street painting are the flower market of KR Puram and Jayanagar market.

Now, of course, he misses the days when he could visit the various spots with his colours and canvas. “I am a street artist. I thrive on the energy that’s palpable on the street, and the realisation that so many people have their own story,” says Guha, who usually spends two-three weekends on the location for each painting. 

Guha, who works in the marketing department of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, started taking painting seriously only in 2015. Since then, he has held, and participated in, many exhibitions. “I always loved painting. I used paint as a child, but left it to pursue higher education. But in 2015, I had taken my son to get him enrolled in an art class at Chitrakala Parishath, and that inspired me to restart painting. My son didn’t continue his classes, but I am still painting,” he laughs. 

Guha is now planning to add more works to his latest series. “I was almost doing one painting per day. The struggles that the artist community is facing, and all the anxiety around us, took a toll on me emotionally,” says the 43-year-old, who is planning to visit the outskirts of the city after the situation gets better, and get back to doing what he enjoys the most.

