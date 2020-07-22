STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru opens today, but markets to stay shut

Only Chickpet will reopen for business, commercial establishments in containment zones to remain closed

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All major markets in Bengaluru, including KR Market, Yeshwanthpur and SP Road, will continue to remain shut even after the lockdown is lifted on Wednesday. The business hub of Chickpet, which had been sealed after a spike in Covid-19 cases, will however, spring back to life.Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan said businesses in the CBD areas, barring City Market, will be opened up. This came after the BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told the media that due to the rising number of Covid cases and “lack of discipline among people in maintaining social distance and wearing wasks”, major markets in city will remain closed till July 31. This did not go down well with Chickpet traders and associations, who met Mohan and requested that the orders be changed.

Earlier in the day, during his maiden media interaction after taking charge as BBMP Commissioner, Manjunatha Prasad blamed officials of various departments for not reporting to Covid duty despite orders from the Chief Secretary. According to him, this is causing delay in the formation of ward and booth committees, and in taking up quick testing. “Around 5,000-6,000 officials from various departments have been assigned to Covid duty, but most of them are not reporting to work citing health conditions like BP, sugar, heart ailments and so on,” he said.

“The officials also say that 20 per cent of them are aged above 50 years and cannot go to high-risk places. Even if you scare them with legal action, they do not report to work,” Prasad said. He added that during the unlock period, gyms and swimming pools will also be closed and there will be restrictions on visiting BBMP parks.

Prasad also disclosed that a request has been made to the State Government to enhance the penalty by five fold for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance. The current penalty is Rs 100. “All commercial establishments in containment zones will remain closed and essentials will be supplied to people by the Labour Department,” he said.

“The government is coming down heavily on private hospitals for denying beds. So far, showcause notices have been slapped on 291 hospitals for not reserving 50 per cent beds for Covid patients. Some are looting patients. A patient brought to my notice that Jeevika Hospital had quoted Rs 1.50 lakh for treatment, with Rs 20,000 as daily charges. The patient wondered how much he will be charged on being discharged. All this is being set right.”There are 12 cremation grounds in Bengaluru, four of which — Yelahanka, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Kengeri — have been dedicated for Covid deaths alone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bengaluru COVID-19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp