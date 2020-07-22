Bengaluru opens today, but markets to stay shut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All major markets in Bengaluru, including KR Market, Yeshwanthpur and SP Road, will continue to remain shut even after the lockdown is lifted on Wednesday. The business hub of Chickpet, which had been sealed after a spike in Covid-19 cases, will however, spring back to life.Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan said businesses in the CBD areas, barring City Market, will be opened up. This came after the BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told the media that due to the rising number of Covid cases and “lack of discipline among people in maintaining social distance and wearing wasks”, major markets in city will remain closed till July 31. This did not go down well with Chickpet traders and associations, who met Mohan and requested that the orders be changed.

Earlier in the day, during his maiden media interaction after taking charge as BBMP Commissioner, Manjunatha Prasad blamed officials of various departments for not reporting to Covid duty despite orders from the Chief Secretary. According to him, this is causing delay in the formation of ward and booth committees, and in taking up quick testing. “Around 5,000-6,000 officials from various departments have been assigned to Covid duty, but most of them are not reporting to work citing health conditions like BP, sugar, heart ailments and so on,” he said.

“The officials also say that 20 per cent of them are aged above 50 years and cannot go to high-risk places. Even if you scare them with legal action, they do not report to work,” Prasad said. He added that during the unlock period, gyms and swimming pools will also be closed and there will be restrictions on visiting BBMP parks.

Prasad also disclosed that a request has been made to the State Government to enhance the penalty by five fold for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance. The current penalty is Rs 100. “All commercial establishments in containment zones will remain closed and essentials will be supplied to people by the Labour Department,” he said.

“The government is coming down heavily on private hospitals for denying beds. So far, showcause notices have been slapped on 291 hospitals for not reserving 50 per cent beds for Covid patients. Some are looting patients. A patient brought to my notice that Jeevika Hospital had quoted Rs 1.50 lakh for treatment, with Rs 20,000 as daily charges. The patient wondered how much he will be charged on being discharged. All this is being set right.”There are 12 cremation grounds in Bengaluru, four of which — Yelahanka, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Kengeri — have been dedicated for Covid deaths alone.