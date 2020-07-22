Breaking the jinx

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Music lovers in the city have often witnessed Vasu Dixt and his wife, Bindhumalini, burst into impromtu jams, but the two have not been seen together in a project. The couple decided to break the jinx and have come up with their first single, Nahi Koi Gila, which released on Monday. What makes the song more special is that Nahi Koi Gila is a poem from Kuch Pyaar, Kuch Tadaap, a collection of poems written by theatre artist Padmavati Rao.

While the song was to be released in March, the Covid-19 outbreak led to Dixit thinking that a romantic song in the time of crisis might come across as insensitive to many. “We had even shot the video in February but had to cancel it. Since the current situation looks like a new normal, the song seemed like a positive change rather than a regular happening,” says the singer-songwriter, who revealed that he had composed the song around two years ago, when the collection of poems by Rao was released.

The cover of Nahi Koi Gila

“When Padmavati Rao granted us permission to use her poetry for the songs, we had picked a couple of them, out of which Bindhu had composed a few. But somehow, this particular song remained close to my heart,” says Dixit, adding, “The best part about Padmavati Rao was that though the poems were written by her, she never interfered in what we did or how we interpreted it.”

Nahi Koi Gila features Bindhumalini on lead vocals. The artiste, who won the National Award for best female playback singer for Nathicharami last year, doesn’t mind taking the back seat when it comes to taking credit. “It is entirely Vasu’s baby. However, it’s a beautiful song in itself,” says Bindhumalini, adding that working on a romantic song with her spouse is bound to rekindle emotions. Fairly private about his personal life, Dixit explains that while the song speaks of romance, it was crucial to avoid overplaying the theme. “Even the manner in which the video has been shot is very believable. This is how people would show their affection,” emphasises Dixit.

Ask the couple what took them so long to come together for a project after being married for over a decade, and Dixit says, “We are very individualistic as artistes. But having said that, even if I am working on a project, Bindu’s feedback plays an important part in it.” He is now also busy with his band Swarathma’s upcoming project. On the other hand, Bindhumalini is currently pursuing her own independent work. Ask her how life has been after winning the coveted award and she gleefully states, “Life has not changed in terms of money, property or some one million followers on social media. But it surely feels great.”

