STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid dead

The task is tiring as they sweat while wearing their PPE kits, which they have to constantly change out of after each burial.

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru

Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wasim Zubair’s day begins with his prayers after which he heads to the burial ground at Quddus Saheb Eidgah at 5.30 am to get a list of the deceased whose last rites are to be performed there. He and 22 other men who are part of Helping Hands, an NGO, stay there till 10pm, doing what even family members or relatives are scared to do — bury a Covid-19 victim’s body.

The task is tiring as they sweat while wearing their PPE kits, which they have to constantly change out of after each burial.There is no incentive for them to do the burials, not to mention the risk of contracting the infection. Ask them why they do it, Abdul Muheeb, founder of Helping Hands, says, “In April, we saw families struggling to carry the dead bodies of their relatives as very few would turn up for the last rites fearing contracting the virus. Seeing them helpless, made us want to help. The happiness we get when we help them in such a situation is unmatched.”

The team has completed over a 100 burials of Covid-19 victims till date. Wasim has seen several cases of brothers, sons and grandsons of elder victims not even entering through the gate of the burial ground.None of the volunteers have contracted the virus till date. Wasim says they take all precautions and don’t go too close to the body or even the family members of the victim.

“Most of our team members are youngsters. Our tagline is, ‘Making it possible by his grace’. We spend our money on PPE kits but some times people donate kits. We don’t charge the family a single rupee,” Wasim said, speaking on the sidelines of three funerals taking place on Tuesday afternoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid victims dead NGO
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp