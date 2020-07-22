STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Old tales, new perspectives

Kitchen Konnections was formed by them in 2016, with the aim of exploring the different flavours that go into making a woman.

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stories have the power to heal and help people grow,” says Lavanya Prasad. And it was this strong belief that bought Prasad and Sowmya Srinivasan – both professional storytellers -– together in a quest to explore a niche type of tales: those centred around women. An upcoming event by the two will give participants a chance to listen to four such stories, with the theme, ‘Women with a twist’. This is being organised by Srinivasan and Prasad’s joint collaboration, Kitchen Konnections, and will be held in association with Lahe Lahe. 

Kitchen Konnections was formed by them in 2016, with the aim of exploring the different flavours that go into making a woman. “She’s made of equal parts sweet and spice. Our new event too looks at using stories to bring out the different quirks and traits of women,” explains Srinivasan, who will explore a story from Sangam Literature, which is based on the character of Kundalakesi or the ‘woman with curly hair’. “She was a woman who went after what she wanted, sans compromise.

That was novel for a woman of her times. But the twist comes from her ability to accept that she made a mistake, which then allowed her to walk away from a situation,” says Srinivasan, who is yet to decide her second story. Like her, Prasad is also taking her time with deciding the best story to share with participants in the one-and-a-half-hour-long event, but is mulling over a story from a Tamil series featuring an elderly couple named Appusamy and Seetha Paati.

“Paatis (grandmothers) are usually thought to be quiet but not Seetha Paati. She’s very outspoken and stands up for herself,” says Prasad, adding that they often rely on tales from folklore and mythology for their sessions. For instance, in the past, they’ve also retold a story from Devdutt Pattanaik’s book, one that involves a conversation between Sita and Surpanakha. 

Interestingly, men also join in for these sessions. According to Srinivasan, about 10-15 per cent of their audience usually comprises men. “Even if the story is women-centric, men still find an emotion they can connect to,” says Prasad. Giving an example, she recalls a previous sessions that dealt with a story of a girl experiencing her first period. “This led to a discussion among participants about menstrual taboos followed in their homes. The men in the audience could also connect because they had also noticed such things,” she adds. And this is a takeaway Srinivasan hopes participants can find from the upcoming edition as well. “Besides finding it entertaining, we hope they find a perspective they didn’t have before,” she says.

The event will take place on August 15, 6pm onwards. Tickets available on Townscript and Insider.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp