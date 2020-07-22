Old tales, new perspectives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stories have the power to heal and help people grow,” says Lavanya Prasad. And it was this strong belief that bought Prasad and Sowmya Srinivasan – both professional storytellers -– together in a quest to explore a niche type of tales: those centred around women. An upcoming event by the two will give participants a chance to listen to four such stories, with the theme, ‘Women with a twist’. This is being organised by Srinivasan and Prasad’s joint collaboration, Kitchen Konnections, and will be held in association with Lahe Lahe.

Kitchen Konnections was formed by them in 2016, with the aim of exploring the different flavours that go into making a woman. “She’s made of equal parts sweet and spice. Our new event too looks at using stories to bring out the different quirks and traits of women,” explains Srinivasan, who will explore a story from Sangam Literature, which is based on the character of Kundalakesi or the ‘woman with curly hair’. “She was a woman who went after what she wanted, sans compromise.

That was novel for a woman of her times. But the twist comes from her ability to accept that she made a mistake, which then allowed her to walk away from a situation,” says Srinivasan, who is yet to decide her second story. Like her, Prasad is also taking her time with deciding the best story to share with participants in the one-and-a-half-hour-long event, but is mulling over a story from a Tamil series featuring an elderly couple named Appusamy and Seetha Paati.

“Paatis (grandmothers) are usually thought to be quiet but not Seetha Paati. She’s very outspoken and stands up for herself,” says Prasad, adding that they often rely on tales from folklore and mythology for their sessions. For instance, in the past, they’ve also retold a story from Devdutt Pattanaik’s book, one that involves a conversation between Sita and Surpanakha.

Interestingly, men also join in for these sessions. According to Srinivasan, about 10-15 per cent of their audience usually comprises men. “Even if the story is women-centric, men still find an emotion they can connect to,” says Prasad. Giving an example, she recalls a previous sessions that dealt with a story of a girl experiencing her first period. “This led to a discussion among participants about menstrual taboos followed in their homes. The men in the audience could also connect because they had also noticed such things,” she adds. And this is a takeaway Srinivasan hopes participants can find from the upcoming edition as well. “Besides finding it entertaining, we hope they find a perspective they didn’t have before,” she says.

The event will take place on August 15, 6pm onwards. Tickets available on Townscript and Insider.in.