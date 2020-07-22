Siddaramaiah: BIEC Covid Care Centre incomplete

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited Karnataka’s largest Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru to review the facility. Speaking to media persons after reviewing the facility, Siddaramaiah said the BIEC centre was too little, too late. The former CM said that the facility should have been set up months ago and even today was nowhere near completion.

“The delay in setting up of the Covid-19 centre in BIEC, in spite of our party’s suggestion in March, exposes the inefficiency of the Yediyurappa government. The centre is ill-planned with inadequate sanitation. The CM is averse to suggestions from the Opposition,” he said.

The visit comes a day after KPCC chief D K Shivakumar threatened to protest if beds and mattresses from the Covid-19 care centre are sent to government hostels after the pandemic ends. Even as the government has maintained that the BIEC Centre was only for asymptomatic patients, Siddaramaiah said the facility was short of healthcare staffers. “The centre needs 1,800 doctors and paramedical staff. The government is still in the process of recruiting them. There is also confusion over the mode of procurement of beds and other accessories,” Siddaramaiah rued.