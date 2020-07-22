STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah: BIEC Covid Care Centre incomplete

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited Karnataka’s largest Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru to review the facility.

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah inspects the BIEC Covid Care Centre

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah inspects the BIEC Covid Care Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited Karnataka’s largest Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru to review the facility. Speaking to media persons after reviewing the facility, Siddaramaiah said the BIEC centre was too little, too late. The former CM said that the facility should have been set up months ago and even today was nowhere near completion. 

“The delay in setting up of the Covid-19 centre in BIEC, in spite of our party’s suggestion in March, exposes the inefficiency of the Yediyurappa government. The centre is ill-planned with inadequate sanitation. The CM is averse to suggestions from the Opposition,” he said. 

The visit comes a day after KPCC chief D K Shivakumar threatened to protest if beds and mattresses from the Covid-19 care centre are sent to government hostels after the pandemic ends. Even as the government has maintained that the BIEC Centre was only for asymptomatic patients, Siddaramaiah said the facility was short of healthcare staffers. “The centre needs 1,800 doctors and paramedical staff. The government is still in the process of recruiting them. There is also confusion over the mode of procurement of beds and other accessories,” Siddaramaiah rued. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp