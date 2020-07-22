Yediyurappa to monitor Bengaluru closely amid covid spike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to go in for a micro examination of the City – area by area and zone by zone. This comes in the backdrop of Bengaluru’s one-time image of being good managers against Covid coming under attack with a serious spike in cases.Earlier, the CM had two meetings with the eight zonal heads who are ministers.But on Wednesday, he will meet each one of these zonal managers individually.

At 10am, he will start with areas adjoining Mysore Road and Western Bengaluru which has had among the highest Covid cases. Thereafter, he will take up the areas of Dasarahalli adjoining Tumakuru Road, then Bommanahalli and surrounding areas adjoining Hosur Road and finally the areas of Eastern Bengaluru around Mahadevapura adjoining Whitefield.

He will repeat these intensive meetings area-wise over the next two days focussing on East, Govindrajnagar, West and finally concludes with South Zone and Yelahanka on Friday.The CM normally does not venture to examine the city area-wise as that is the job of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. But now considering there is a new BBMP commissioner, yet, the CM himself holding these micro meetings is perhaps unprecedented.These ten meetings are expected to be intensive efforts to sort out the Covid problem in the city. The CM will try to get more beds available for symptomatic patients and better management of containment zones.

Night curfew, Sunday lockdown to continue

Bengaluru: The lockdown across Bengaluru Urban and Rural has been lifted, but some restrictions will continue, and be in force till July 31.

* Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across state * Sunday lockdown to continue * Vegetable markets to be shifted to open areas to avoid crowding * Park users prohibited from using gyms or seating areas