STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Yediyurappa to monitor Bengaluru closely amid covid spike

Will micro manage, meet each zonal in-charge today to tackle Covid issues in the city

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to go in for a micro examination of the City – area by area and zone by zone. This comes in the backdrop of Bengaluru’s one-time image of being good managers against Covid coming under attack with a serious spike in cases.Earlier, the CM had two meetings with the eight zonal heads who are ministers.But on Wednesday, he will meet each one of these zonal managers individually.

At 10am, he will start with areas adjoining Mysore Road and Western Bengaluru which has had among the highest Covid cases. Thereafter, he will take up the areas of Dasarahalli adjoining Tumakuru Road, then Bommanahalli and surrounding areas adjoining Hosur Road and finally the areas of Eastern Bengaluru around Mahadevapura adjoining Whitefield.

He will repeat these intensive meetings area-wise over the next two days focussing on East, Govindrajnagar, West and finally concludes with South Zone and Yelahanka on Friday.The CM normally does not venture to examine the city area-wise as that is the job of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. But now considering there is a new BBMP commissioner, yet, the CM himself holding these micro meetings is perhaps unprecedented.These ten meetings are expected to be intensive efforts to sort out the Covid problem in the city. The CM will try to get more beds available for symptomatic patients and better management of containment zones.

Night curfew, Sunday lockdown to continue
Bengaluru: The lockdown across Bengaluru Urban and Rural has been lifted, but some restrictions will continue, and be in force till July 31.   
* Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across state * Sunday lockdown to continue * Vegetable markets to be shifted to open areas to avoid crowding * Park users prohibited from using gyms or seating areas

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru BS Yediyurappa COVID 19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp