105-year-old Bengaluru man in ICU, doctors trying to procure Remdesivir

The centenarian is said to have contracted it from the caretaker of his house and has been admitted to  Pristine Hospital and Research Centre Pvt Ltd on Monday.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:12 AM

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn't.

For representational purposes.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 105-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban, State’s oldest Covid-19 patient, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he was diagnosed with Influenza Like Illness (ILI). The doctors are trying to procure Remdesivir drug for his treatment.

The centenarian is said to have contracted it from the caretaker of his house and has been admitted to  Pristine Hospital and Research Centre Pvt Ltd on Monday. His condition is said to be stable and he has no co-morbidities.

But on Wednesday evening, his condition slightly deteriorated with his blood pressure levels coming down and he was moved from a general ward to the Intensive Care Unit. “His blood pressure came down and since he’s on the older age side, we moved him to the ICU. We assumed his BP came down as he had not taken enough liquids and adequate food. However, we are putting him on high- end drugs.

He is breathing on his own without any external support and has no co-morbidities which is a very good sign,” said Dr H M Prasanna, Managing Director,  Pristine Hospital. Dr Prasanna said that they want to start giving the patient Remdesivir, given for moderate to severe cases, but haven’t been able to procure it yet.”We had ordered for it even earlier, but haven’t got it from the pharma companies.

The government has procured 40 per cent of the stock and now I have approached Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar requesting him to supply us some drugs and waiting for their response. We want to give this drug to the patient. We are putting in all efforts to help him fight the Covid battle and overcome it.”

Remdesivir Bengaluru
