Dialogue in dilemma

Future of theatre post Covid-19 is an issue that top artistes from across the globe have been discussing for the past few months.

Prasanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Future of theatre post Covid-19 is an issue that top artistes from across the globe have been discussing for the past few months. Now, an initiative by Coconut Theatre is attempting to facilitate interactions among theatre enthusiasts all over the world at a time when reopening of art and culture spaces is unclear. 

Called ‘Chai-Wai & Rangmanch - 2020’, the initiative was started when lockdown 1.0 came into effect, and artistes found themselves out of work. From Bengaluru, six artistes -- Prasanna, MS Sathyu, C Basavalingaiah, MD Pallavi and TS Nagabharana –have participated. On Thursday, Prakash Belawadi will discuss ‘Conflict in Drama’. Bollywood celebrities, including Adil Hussain, Shreyas Talpade, Subhash Ghai, Supriya Pathak, will also be on the show. Each artiste has spoken about topics to touch upon diverse issues. Subjects have ranged from writing skills, relationship between actors and directors, and sound and light technicalities.

“The objective is to connect the entire theatre fraternity locally and globally be on one platform to emphasise the avenue of learning and also to build a career,” says Rashmin Majithia, MD of the media production company, Coconut Media Box. The daily sessions will touch 108 episodes on August 3. All of them will be edited and put up on YouTube. “We are looking at this initiative as infotainment and theatre education. We are also working on a live digital play,” Majithia says.  The sessions are posted every day at 6pm on the firm’s Facebook page.

