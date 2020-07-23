STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Favipiravir cures 40% faster, show trials 

A 28.6% faster viral clearance in Favipiravir treatment was seen as well. 

Published: 23rd July 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a global research-led pharmaceutical company, announcing  results of the Phase 3 clinical trials conducted on 150 patients using the drug Favipiravir, said it showed 40% faster achievement of “clinical cure”. The open-label randomized, multi-centre clinical trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of Favipiravir, plus standard supportive care (Favipiravir treatment arm), versus standard supportive care alone (control arm), in mild to moderate patients, randomized within a 48-hour window of testing RT-PCR positive for Covid-19.

Favipiravir is a broad spectrum oral antiviral drug that selectively inhibits RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) and the viral replication phase of SARS-CoV-2, and is being studied in multiple ongoing international clinical trials. 

Patients of the trial received Favipiravir tablets 3,600 mg (1,800 mg BID) (Day 1) + 1,600 mg (800 mg BID) (Day 2 or later) for up to a maximum of 14 days, along with standard supportive care. Randomization was stratified, based on disease severity into mild (90 patients) and moderate (60 patients).

A 40% faster achievement of “clinical cure” was seen during the physician’s assessment of clinical signs – temperature, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate and cough -- with a significant reduction in median time to clinical cure in the Favipiravir treatment arm in three days, compared to the control arm for five days. Besides, 69.8% of patients in the Favipiravir treatment arm achieved clinical cure by Day 4, compared to 44.9% observed in the control arm. A 28.6% faster viral clearance in Favipiravir treatment was seen as well. 

Among patients who required oxygen support, those receiving Favipiravir had a longer median time to first time use of oxygen of five days. Dr Zarir Udwadia, one of the principal investigators of the study, commented: “The results of the Indian Favipiravir study are encouraging. The trial was performed with a sense of urgency, yet scientific principles were not sacrificed.

The initial results are encouraging: Patients randomised to Favipiravir seemed to have faster clinical cure, and more importantly, faster viral clearance than those randomized to the routine care group. Until we get results of other ongoing studies, I feel we have enough evidence to consider using Favipiravir in symptomatic patients who have mild to moderate infection.”

