Hopcoms stares at losses, many outlets closed

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State-owned Hopcoms is staring at losses due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Many of the outlets of the Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) in Bengaluru are closed. Also its mobile units are now seeing fierce competition from a sudden increase in the number of vegetable and fruits cart vendors.

The Hopcoms of Bengaluru division has 320 outlets, of which 270 alone are in Bengaluru. There are outlets in Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapura. On an average, more than 70 tonnes of vegetables and fruits are sold in these outlets procured by farmers in and around Bengaluru.

Ever since the pandemic-lockdown was announced in March, at least 25 outlets located in public parks, hospital premises and other places are closed. This apart, another 20 to 30 outlets located in containment zones are also closed for some days.

Speaking to TNIE, B N Prasad, Managing Director of Hopcoms, said that in Bengaluru, outlets attached to public parks, KC General Hospital, Victoria Hospital and Lalbagh among others are closed. The outlets in containment zones too are closed, though the number varies. Altogether, we are facing a loss of Rs 75 lakh per month due to this, he said.

This apart, Hopcoms would supply vegetables and fruits to hostels of 100 educational institutions and canteens run at the premises of companies. “The supply has been stopped as no hostels are open and most of the canteens too are shut. The loss from this is Rs 1 crore every month,’’ he said.

Hopcoms operates 25 mobile units and sells vegetables and fruits in layouts. Sources from Hopcoms said that here too they are not getting business. “Due to Covid-19, many lost jobs and business. Now, construction workers and auto drivers have started selling vegetables and fruits at the doorstep. We can’t match their numbers.

They not only go to each street , but also sell vegetables at the junctions. We cannot compete with them. Moreover, it is their livelihood,’’ said official sources. Hopcoms is also facing another challenge. “Most of our employees working in our outlets are between 52 years and 55 years of age. We need to take care of them,’’ said Prasad.