Koshy’s to close doors temporarily

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s popular hangout, Koshy’s, will be staying closed till the Covid-19 situation gets better. Owner Prem Koshy says he will not be opening doors at least until the first week of August or until the number of cases come down. “Our safety comes first, and with Covid-19 knocking on our doors, we have decided to wait until the situation improves,” he says, adding,”We have taken this precaution even though no one in our restaurant has tested positive. We don’t want to risk it since we don’t feel it’s worth the risk.”

With the F&B industry having taken a significant beating with the pandemic, Koshy says not many have been eating out. “We’ve never faced such a situation in the last 70 years. Our industry is terribly hit. We were open for 23 days after the lockdown was lifted, and saw a drop of about 80-85 per cent in footfall. Even so, we have decided to not re-open immediately.

Our staff comes from far away locations, where infection is also high,” he says. They are now working on ways to re-invent themselves. “But before we take any step, we are waiting for the virus to calm down,” he says. However, the bakery on St Mark’s Road will remain open.