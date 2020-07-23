Land Reforms Act: Congress to stage protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers’ associations and Congress leaders have decided to jointly protest against the amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

After holding a meeting with leaders of farmers’ associations in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said farmers were ready to protest against the changes in the Act. “We will also start a campaign against the amendments to the Land Reforms Act and APMC Act, but before that we will protest against the alleged irregularities in purchase of medical equipment,” the former CM said.

A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa rubbished allegations of alleged irregularities in purchase of medical equipment, Siddaramaiah said they will provide details about the same on Wednesday.