Postman tests positive, GPO section shut for 3 days

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The delivery section of the General Post Office (GPO) was sealed on Tuesday morning after a postman tested Covid positive. The busiest among all post offices in the Bengaluru Region, the GPO on an average takes care of deliveries of 5,000 Speed Post articles, 3,000 registered items, and 550 parcels daily.

Four more post offices in and around the city — the sub post offices of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Shivaram Karanth Nagar, Deepanjali Nagar and Bolara branch office — were fully sealed on Wednesday morning after postal employees tested Covid positive. All the premises are being sanitised.

Post Master General, Bengaluru Headquarter Region, S Rajendra Kumar said, “We had shut the delivery section of the GPO alone on Tuesday morning after we were informed that a postman tested positive on Monday. All his colleagues in the section have been asked to stay in home quarantine.

We hope to open the delivery office on Friday. The other sections of GPO are functioning as usual.” Deliveries that the GPO carries out in surrounding areas, including Vidhana Soudha, Infantry Road, Vasanth Nagar and Cantonment area, have come to a standstill since Tuesday. “Deliveries to other parts of the city aren’t affected as the Mail Sorting section is working,” he added.