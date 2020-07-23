STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tales from the sea

It brings out their working rhythm, dreams and desires, relationship to the sea and the fish as a sacred natural resource. 

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Renu Savant completed a four-hour documentary, Many Months in Mirya, capturing the lives and times of those in this village in Maharashtra, the filmmaker got more and more engaged with the place. The result was a second film, Mod Bhaang in Marathi (The Ebb Tide in English). 
As part of its various screenings, The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) is screening the documentary, which will be followed by an online discussion on it. Shot through the monsoon of 2018 in the creek of Mirya village, the film is a documentation of its fisherfolk, recording their unfolding presence and fishing work. It brings out their working rhythm, dreams and desires, relationship to the sea and the fish as a sacred natural resource. 

Renu Savant 

For Savant, this village happens to be her paternal ancestral village. So shooting within Mirya was like being an insider-outsider while negotiating caste, gender and cultural politics in the village as a woman filmmaker. “The politics of privilege within the village, of which I am a part, challenges and questions me at the same time,” she says. A woman filmmaker and cameraperson shooting in an Indian village, which like any other is known for social hierarchy and power structure, came with its set of hurdles. “There were times men in the creek were uncomfortable having women around especially since it’s considered a man’s work,” she says.

Mod Bhaang was selected in the long documentary competition at the DOK Leipzig in Germany. It has also been screened at various Indian film festivals. The village folk, however, were not used to a film of this sort. “The crew consisted of a few of us. The expectation from filmmakers is the fanfare that follows, none of which we had. Our idea was to document specificities of the place and time, while looking at it as a creative activity,” she says. (The conversation with Renu Savant will be on July 24 at 6 pm, and can be joined via Zoom or the IIHS Facebook page)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
New ward at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital filled with water due to rains
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India Ideas Summit : The options to invest in India are extensive says PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp