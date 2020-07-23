Tales from the sea

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Renu Savant completed a four-hour documentary, Many Months in Mirya, capturing the lives and times of those in this village in Maharashtra, the filmmaker got more and more engaged with the place. The result was a second film, Mod Bhaang in Marathi (The Ebb Tide in English).

As part of its various screenings, The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) is screening the documentary, which will be followed by an online discussion on it. Shot through the monsoon of 2018 in the creek of Mirya village, the film is a documentation of its fisherfolk, recording their unfolding presence and fishing work. It brings out their working rhythm, dreams and desires, relationship to the sea and the fish as a sacred natural resource.

Renu Savant

For Savant, this village happens to be her paternal ancestral village. So shooting within Mirya was like being an insider-outsider while negotiating caste, gender and cultural politics in the village as a woman filmmaker. “The politics of privilege within the village, of which I am a part, challenges and questions me at the same time,” she says. A woman filmmaker and cameraperson shooting in an Indian village, which like any other is known for social hierarchy and power structure, came with its set of hurdles. “There were times men in the creek were uncomfortable having women around especially since it’s considered a man’s work,” she says.

Mod Bhaang was selected in the long documentary competition at the DOK Leipzig in Germany. It has also been screened at various Indian film festivals. The village folk, however, were not used to a film of this sort. “The crew consisted of a few of us. The expectation from filmmakers is the fanfare that follows, none of which we had. Our idea was to document specificities of the place and time, while looking at it as a creative activity,” she says. (The conversation with Renu Savant will be on July 24 at 6 pm, and can be joined via Zoom or the IIHS Facebook page)