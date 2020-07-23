Yediyurappa reviews steps to contain Covid in Bengaluru’s zones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the first day after the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru ended, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reviewed the measures put in place to contain Covid-19 in each zone of Bengaluru individually. On July 9, the CM had appointed eight ministers and eight senior IAS officers as in charges of each of the eight zones in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, Yediyurappa reviewed the progress in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones. With a focus on reducing mortality rates, incharge IAS officers and ministers have been directed to speed up the process of testing and delivery of results for symptomatic and those with comorbidities first. While ministers will receive daily briefings on the number of cases, deaths and containment zones among others, the CM will review the same on a weekly basis.

“Each zone is being given a target to achieve on the number of cases and testing. There should be no delay in deploying ambulances and shifting those who have tested positive. File cases against those violating quarantine norms and initiate action against officials who refuse to turn up to work,” Yediyurappa is said to have told the ministers and officials. Awareness programs will become an important part of the zonal incharge ministers’ responsibility.