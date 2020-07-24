Corona cover: Insurance firms’ list out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that citizens are not deprived of treatment and hospitals do not deny treatment citing insurance as a reason, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Manjunath Prasad released a list of insurance firms which will insure those admitted for Covid-19 treatment.

In a release, he mentioned the amount which is to be levied and the time frame within which the amount should be processed. The list includes 29 general and health insurance firms - SBI, Acko, Aditya Birla, Bajaj Allianz, Bharti AXA, Cholamanadalam MS, Edelweiss, Future, Go Digit, HDFC Ergo, ICICI Lombard, IFFCO, Tokio, Kotak Mahindra, Liberty, Magma HDI, Manipal Cigna, Max Bupa, Navi, Raheja QBE, Reliance, Religare, Royal Sundaram, Star Health and Allied, Tata AIG, New India Assurance, The Oriental, United India, and Universal Sompo.

Under the Corona Kavach, citizens get a sum of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh insured and the policy period is three-and-half months to nine-and-a-half months. Those aged between 18 and 65 years can avail the policy and depen dents can also be insured. The policy states that any comorbid condition triggered due to Covid-19 shall be covered during the hospitalisation period.