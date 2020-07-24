STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Corona cover: Insurance firms’ list out

In a release, he mentioned the amount which is to be levied and the time frame within which the amount should be processed.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that citizens are not deprived of treatment and hospitals do not deny treatment citing insurance as a reason, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Manjunath Prasad released a list of insurance firms which will insure those admitted for Covid-19 treatment.

In a release, he mentioned the amount which is to be levied and the time frame within which the amount should be processed. The list includes 29 general and health insurance firms - SBI, Acko, Aditya Birla, Bajaj Allianz, Bharti AXA, Cholamanadalam MS, Edelweiss, Future, Go Digit, HDFC Ergo, ICICI Lombard, IFFCO, Tokio, Kotak Mahindra, Liberty, Magma HDI, Manipal Cigna, Max Bupa, Navi, Raheja QBE, Reliance, Religare, Royal Sundaram, Star Health and Allied, Tata AIG, New India Assurance, The Oriental, United India, and Universal Sompo.

Under the Corona Kavach, citizens get a sum of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh insured and the policy period is three-and-half months to nine-and-a-half months. Those aged between 18 and 65 years can avail the policy and depen dents can also be insured. The policy states that any comorbid condition triggered due to Covid-19 shall be covered during the hospitalisation period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp