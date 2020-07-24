Freak accident: Drunk ex-techie killed in fight with teen daughter

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a freak incident, a 46-yearold widower was killed during a fight with his 15-year-old daughter in Mico Layout police station limits in the early hours of Thursday.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 01:54 PM

The deceased, Saptak Banerjee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak incident, a 46-yearold widower was killed during a fight with his 15-year-old daughter in Mico Layout police station limits in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased is Saptak Banerjee, formerly a software engineer.

His wife had passed away around nine years ago, and Banerjee lived with his 15-year-old daughter and nineyear- old son at Mantri Paradise apartment on Bannerghatta Road. Police said that Banerjee, who recently quit his job, was addicted to alcohol and allegedly harassed his children over trivial issues frequently.

On Wednesday night, he consumed alcohol and started playing the keyboard. As it was late, his daughter asked him to stop playing music, saying it was disturbing her and her brother, and went to sleep. However, when he continued playing music into the wee hours, the girl again asked him to stop. This allegedly led to a verbal duel between the father and daughter.

“Banerjee allegedly took a pair of scissors and tried to kill his daughter, who resisted him. But the father, who was inebriated, fell and the scissor pierced through his chest. He died on the spot. The girl reported the matter to some relatives and neighbours, who alerted us,” police said. DCP (South East) Srinath Mahadev Joshi said the girl in conflict with law was booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. A case was registered at Mico Layout police station.

