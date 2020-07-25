Bengaluru: Now, house sealed, tin sheets removed later

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) faced embarrassment over ‘sealing’ of two flats with tin sheets in Domlur, a similar incident has come to light where the gates of an individual house in Vannarpet ward were sealed, only to be removed on Friday. This comes even as the BBMP officials were busy apologising to all, explaining that there was no such standard operating procedure.

The gates of the house were sealed with tin sheets by the BBMP and its contractors, leaving a four-and-half-feet gap for supply of essentials. However, with growing criticism of such measures at homes of those testing positive for Covid-19 or are in quarantine, the officials had to beat a hasty retreat.

According to BBMP and locals, the gate was ‘sealed’ on the request of people staying in the same building and also the neighbours. “A PUC II student had tested positive four days ago. The gate was sealed with tapes and a poster was put up cautioning others that the family of the patient was under quarantine. But the family members allegedly refused to adhere to home quarantine norms and regularly stepped out for purchases and even taking the pet dog for walks,” a BBMP official said.

Show-cause notice issued to engineer



“Based on requests from the tenants staying on the first and second floors of the building, and the neighbours, the gate as sealed with tin sheets. There was sufficient space inside the compound area for them to walk and relax. A gap was also maintained to ensure there was no hindrance to supplies,” the official reasoned.On Friday, based on directives from the BBMP Commissioner, the sheets were cleared and the entire street has been sealed.

Reacting to this, Mayor M Goutham Kumar told TNIE that what happened on Thursday was a mistake and regretted that a similar incident had happened in Vannarpet ward.“I directed the joint commissioner to get it cleared immediately and a show-cause notice has been issued to the assistant engineer. It is not that BBMP is doing such a thing to teach people a lesson. These are stray incidents wherein staffers are confused about orders. Proper training has been given and the officials have been told to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he said.