Day of ardent worship to the Serpent

BENGALURU: Naga Panchami is an important festivals for women who traditionally worship ant hills and make idols of snake gods. These idols are worshipped by pouring milk on this day and offering Aarti to Naga Devate in Karnataka. There are several folktales and songs penned for this festival. In Mahabharata, one of the ancient epics of India, the king Janamejaya performs a yagna to destroy the entire race of Nagas. This was to avenge the death of his father, King Parikshit, who fell victim to the deadly bite of the snake Takshaka. However, the famous sage Astika, went on a quest to stop Janamajeya from performing the Yagna and save the sacrifice of snakes. The day this sacrifice was stopped was Shukla Paksha Panchmi, which is now celebrated as Nag Panchami throughout India.

Snakes or Nagas play a significant role in several Hindu scriptures and epics. Books like Mahabharata, Narada Purana, Skanda Purana, and Ramayana have several stories associated with snakes. Another story is associated with Lord Krishna and the serpent Kaliya where Krishna fights with Kaliya at the Yamuna River and finally forgives Kaliya with the promise not to bother the humans again. According to Garuda Purana, worshipping snakes on Nag Panchami brings good fate and prosperity to a devotee.

In Karnataka, the preparation for the festival starts on the New Moon day of Bhimana Amavasya, five days prior to the festival day of Panchami. Girls offer prayers to the images made out of white clay painted with white dots. They take a vow by tying a thread dipped in turmeric paste on their right wrist and offer prayers. An image of snake is drawn on the floor in front of the house and milk is offered as oblation. Some also perform Puja to actual cobra, considering it as the sacred and the favourite of Lord Shiva.

Since the Nag Panchami festival comes in the rainy season, the water drives the snakes out of their holes, and hence their visibility gets more frequent than other seasons.Naga Panchami is usually celebrated for three days. The first day is celebrated as Rotti Panchami wherein people prepare different types of vegetables and salads along with jowar rotti, sajji rotti, masala rice, etc.Naga Chaturti is celebrated on the second day. Devotees pour milk on ant hills and idols of Naga Devate and perform pooja.

They offer different types of laddoos to Naga Devate. The third day of the festival is Naga Panchami and this day, women perform a special pooja to Ganga by visiting nearest rivers and lakes.Unfortunately, this year, Naga Panchami has black shades of Corona-19 which has snatched away all joy of festivity. Most people have no option except offering pooja for Naga Devate within their homes. Else, in Bengaluru Shree Mukti Naga Kshetra on Big Banyan-tree Road, Ramohalli, Kengeri and ISKCON Temple, Hare Krishna Hill, Chord Roadd, Rajajinagar are popular among devotees.

The festival is special for the newly-wed women. Special dishes are made at home to celebrate. Different types of laddoos are the main attraction. Parents gift a saree and bagina to their daughters and new toys to children.