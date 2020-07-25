STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devolve healthcare, move markets to playgrounds: George

George said people are aware of guidelines but there is a need to create more awareness in areas where people from economically weaker sections live.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:32 AM

Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister KJ George

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases continues to surge in the State capital, former minister in-charge of Bengaluru development KJ George has suggested a decentralized healthcare system, and shifting markets to big playgrounds to avoid crowding.“We have to tackle it from the grass-root level. We must have all facilities, including testing, ambulances, Covid Care Centres (CCCs), Covid hospitals and war rooms in all assembly segments, and fever clinics in all wards,” said the Sarvagnanagar Congress MLA.

Even markets needs to be decentralized, he said, adding that big vegetable and fruit markets that result in crowding need to be closed, and playgrounds in different parts of the city used for the purpose so that people can follow all guidelines. It has to be done in open grounds with proper arrangements, he cautioned.The veteran Congress leader said the war-like situation requires a similar response, and everyone needs to work together to face it effectively.

“In our constituency, we are converting a choultry into a Covid Care Centre as we may not have enough beds in hospitals treating Covid patients,” he said.“The ideas are very good, but they need to be implemented. (Housing Minister) V Somanna is doing a good job by taking everyone into confidence, and Chief Minister Yediyurappa is also reviewing the situation,” George said, about minister in-charge of East Zone. Yediyurappa has been holding meetings with elected representatives and officials from all eight zones in the past three days.

George said people are aware of guidelines but there is a need to create more awareness in areas where people from economically weaker sections live. “Home quarantine needs to be monitored properly and CCCs must get sufficient supply of oxygen and other facilities,” he added.

